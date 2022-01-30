Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,311 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Coupa Software worth $196,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 12.5% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after acquiring an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 38.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 112.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 173,774 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,973 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on COUP. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.85.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $124.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.29. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.55 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

