Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 71,776 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,919,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of W. P. Carey worth $213,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average is $78.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.54%.

Several research firms have commented on WPC. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.