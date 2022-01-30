Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,502,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Arch Capital Group worth $209,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

