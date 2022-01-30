GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Down 37.1% in January

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the December 31st total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GPRK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 480,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,659. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.93.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GeoPark will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is -10.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in GeoPark by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 406,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 46,590 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GeoPark by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in GeoPark by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 248,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GeoPark by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its holdings in GeoPark by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 280,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 103,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

