Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the December 31st total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GILT stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $423.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.26. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 985.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,913 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth $8,769,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth $6,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 156.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 160,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 107,878 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

