Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

