Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 106.2% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of GLEE stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Gladstone Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

Get Gladstone Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLEE. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.