Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.07% of Glaukos worth $24,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Glaukos by 328.6% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Glaukos by 94.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 40,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GKOS. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE GKOS opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

