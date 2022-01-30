Glitch (GLCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.67 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Glitch has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a market capitalization of $34.67 million and approximately $303,150.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047748 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.07 or 0.06830631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,777.91 or 1.00170689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052235 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

