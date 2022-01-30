Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 120.5% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 24.00.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

