Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will post $30.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.78 million to $30.50 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $24.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $115.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.28 million to $116.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $139.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

NYSE GMRE opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 109.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $80,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $149,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

