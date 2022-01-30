Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 17,431.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.40% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 73.1% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

