Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Position Increased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,456 shares during the quarter. Globant comprises approximately 3.2% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.90% of Globant worth $776,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 100.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,858,000 after buying an additional 420,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Globant by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,153,000 after acquiring an additional 405,408 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Globant by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 354,579 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,611,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 4,287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB stock opened at $230.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.74. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $191.14 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 111.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Globant’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.