Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Short Interest Update

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PUCK opened at $9.65 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

