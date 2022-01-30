Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires Shares of 189,230 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 189,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,000. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 8.4% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY stock opened at $112.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.38.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

