Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 187,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,049,000. Chevron accounts for 8.5% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $130.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.64 and its 200-day moving average is $109.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,883 shares of company stock worth $66,189,185 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

