Godsey & Gibb Associates Decreases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Alliant Energy accounts for about 7.8% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates owned 0.12% of Alliant Energy worth $17,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,589,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 547.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $59.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

