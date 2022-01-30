Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $18.65 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Godsey & Gibb Associates cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 8.3% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates owned about 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $18,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $75.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

