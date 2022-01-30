Godsey & Gibb Associates Invests $15.12 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 184,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,121,000. Novartis comprises 6.7% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Novartis by 913.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,437,000 after buying an additional 190,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $192.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.