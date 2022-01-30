Godsey & Gibb Associates Invests $16.79 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 319,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,790,000. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 7.5% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

