Godsey & Gibb Associates Makes New $15.49 Million Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 116,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,492,000. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 6.9% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 391.2% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $809,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 604,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.93.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

