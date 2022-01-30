Godsey & Gibb Associates Sells 832 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 9.5% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Stryker were worth $21,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 260.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Stryker by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $134,123,000 after acquiring an additional 182,608 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.50. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

