Godsey & Gibb Associates Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 541,987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,000. AT&T makes up approximately 6.5% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 210.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

