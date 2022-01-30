Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Golden Agri-Resources stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Golden Agri-Resources has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.7489 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Golden Agri-Resources’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment comprises products from upstream business.

