GoldFund (GFUN) Trading Down 65.9% This Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 64.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 65.9% lower against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $175,117.47 and $26.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012840 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 75.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.