Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,148,728 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148,728 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Wendy’s worth $47,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 31,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Wendy’s by 6.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Wendy’s by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

