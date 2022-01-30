Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Entergy worth $44,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Entergy by 24,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Entergy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,787 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

