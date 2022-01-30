Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Alliant Energy worth $48,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,944,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after buying an additional 64,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 352,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after buying an additional 96,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $59.31 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

