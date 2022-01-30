Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,632 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Unum Group worth $43,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,630,000 after purchasing an additional 452,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after buying an additional 456,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,755,000 after buying an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after buying an additional 312,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

UNM opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

