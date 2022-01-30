Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 213,292 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Woodward worth $48,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

