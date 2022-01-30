Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $49.13 Million Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.14% of PS Business Parks worth $49,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $167.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.27. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $189.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.52.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

