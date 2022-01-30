Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of argenx worth $44,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in argenx by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,058,000 after buying an additional 341,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in argenx by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,780,000 after purchasing an additional 109,200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in argenx by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,790 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in argenx by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,575,000 after purchasing an additional 60,519 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $258.75 on Friday. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.93 and its 200 day moving average is $308.42.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -7.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Guggenheim raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on argenx from $351.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

