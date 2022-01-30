Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 338,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 4.56% of CTS worth $45,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 2.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CTS by 30.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CTS by 28.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CTS in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CTS by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTS opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. CTS’s payout ratio is -14.41%.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $774,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. cut their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

