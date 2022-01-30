Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,180 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $46,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.13.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $146.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

