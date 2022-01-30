Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 68,730 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,730 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Mohawk Industries worth $43,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 240.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Bank of America began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.36.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $151.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.32 and its 200 day moving average is $183.02. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.64 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

