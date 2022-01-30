Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,410,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,043 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.73% of New York Community Bancorp worth $43,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

