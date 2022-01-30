Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 127,420 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,657,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 127,420 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $44,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $7.57 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

