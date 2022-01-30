Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 136,442 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $45,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.25.

RARE stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The company had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.