Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 183,979 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Cactus worth $43,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

WHD opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.