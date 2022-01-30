Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 36,023 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Medpace worth $47,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 176.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Medpace by 54.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $320,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $712,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,503 shares of company stock valued at $69,189,257. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $169.50 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.60 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.12 and a 200-day moving average of $195.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

