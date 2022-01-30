Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 48,032 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,032 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $46,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $154.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.30 and a 200-day moving average of $172.14.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

