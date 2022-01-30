Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.98% of Avanos Medical worth $44,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 98.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 99,755 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.89. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

