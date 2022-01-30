GoMining token Market Cap Hits $64.03 Million (GMT)

GoMining token (CURRENCY:GMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. GoMining token has a total market capitalization of $64.03 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of GoMining token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoMining token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One GoMining token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00108533 BTC.

GoMining token Profile

GoMining token is a coin. GoMining token’s total supply is 200,885,692 coins and its circulating supply is 146,895,238 coins. GoMining token’s official Twitter account is @GMT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury Protocol enables the creation of decentralized communication platforms. Mercury Protocol integrated platforms will be able to integrate Global Messaging Tokens (GMT) into their ecosystem. GMT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on these ecosystems. “

GoMining token Coin Trading

