GoNetwork Market Capitalization Achieves $139,208.10 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. GoNetwork has a market cap of $139,208.10 and $11,829.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,954.03 or 0.99953726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00070790 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020524 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00030175 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.04 or 0.00492379 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

