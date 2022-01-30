Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 122.0% from the December 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 555.0 days.

Shares of GMGSF stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. Goodman Group has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

