Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 122.0% from the December 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 555.0 days.
Shares of GMGSF stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. Goodman Group has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $19.80.
Goodman Group Company Profile
