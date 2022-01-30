Gourmet Galaxy Reaches Market Capitalization of $395,281.53 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $395,281.53 and approximately $189,330.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00108032 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

