Gourmet Galaxy Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $189,330.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $395,281.53 and $189,330.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

