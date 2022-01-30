Governor DAO (GDAO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.04 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $2.04 million and $73,988.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.77 or 0.06844269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,053.86 or 1.00143884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052373 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,906 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

