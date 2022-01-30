Graft (GRFT) Hits Market Cap of $38,168.49

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. Graft has a total market cap of $38,168.49 and $29,703.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Graft has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.47 or 0.00404323 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.