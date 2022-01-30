Graft (GRFT) One Day Volume Hits $31,473.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Graft has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $38,573.73 and $31,473.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.74 or 0.00386296 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

